England and Italy level at halftime after Sturridge equalizer

England's Joe Hart (L) and Gary Cahill (C) fight for the ball against Italy's Mario Balotelli during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Daniel Sturridge canceled out Claudio Marchisio’s fine strike as England and Italy went into halftime at 1-1 after an action-packed first half of their World Cup Group D match in the Amazon city of Manaus on Saturday.

Marchisio fired Italy ahead on 35 minutes after Andrea Pirlo deceived England’s entire defense with an ingenious dummy from a short corner and left the midfielder with time and space to unleash a scorcher from 25 meters into Joe Hart’s bottom right corner.

England replied almost instantly as Raheem Sterling released Wayne Rooney on the left wing and he delivered a perfect cross for Sturridge to drill in a close-range half-volley past Italy keeper Salvatore Sirigu, standing in for the injured Gianluigi Buffon.

Phil Jagielka came to England’s rescue on the stroke of halftime, clearing a Mario Balotelli lob off the line before Antonio Candreva hit the post.