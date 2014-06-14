FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
England and Italy level at halftime after Sturridge equalizer
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 14, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

England and Italy level at halftime after Sturridge equalizer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England's Joe Hart (L) and Gary Cahill (C) fight for the ball against Italy's Mario Balotelli during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Daniel Sturridge canceled out Claudio Marchisio’s fine strike as England and Italy went into halftime at 1-1 after an action-packed first half of their World Cup Group D match in the Amazon city of Manaus on Saturday.

Marchisio fired Italy ahead on 35 minutes after Andrea Pirlo deceived England’s entire defense with an ingenious dummy from a short corner and left the midfielder with time and space to unleash a scorcher from 25 meters into Joe Hart’s bottom right corner.

England replied almost instantly as Raheem Sterling released Wayne Rooney on the left wing and he delivered a perfect cross for Sturridge to drill in a close-range half-volley past Italy keeper Salvatore Sirigu, standing in for the injured Gianluigi Buffon.

Phil Jagielka came to England’s rescue on the stroke of halftime, clearing a Mario Balotelli lob off the line before Antonio Candreva hit the post.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.