FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
England physio suffers suspected broken ankle celebrating
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 15, 2014 / 12:22 AM / 3 years ago

England physio suffers suspected broken ankle celebrating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen (L) jogs round the pitch with team physiotherapist Gary Lewin before a squad training session in Manchester, October 6, 2004. England are due to face Wales in their 2006 World Cup qualifying match on October 9. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson IH/ASA - RTRY4H8

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Joy turned to agony for England physiotherapist Gary Lewin when he suffered a suspected broken ankle after falling over during celebrations of their equalizing goal against Italy on Saturday.

Lewin leapt off the bench to celebrate Daniel Sturbridge’s goal that made it 1-1 in their Group D clash, but then collapsed in a huddle of players and had to be carried from the side of the pitch on a stretcher.

He received lengthy treatment before disappearing down the tunnel. Initial reports suggested he had suffered a break.

It is the second time that injury has struck a member of England’s backroom staff. Coach Ray Lewington had to have emergency knee surgery in Miami before the tournament after his knee locked during the night.To add to England’s pain, they lost 2-1 to the Italians.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.