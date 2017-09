Ecuador's Enner Valencia (front) fights for the ball with Switzerland's Valon Behrami during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Forward Enner Valencia headed Ecuador into a 1-0 halftime lead against Switzerland in their World Cup Group E clash on Sunday.

Valencia was left unmarked on 22 minutes to head Walter Ayovi’s pinpoint freekick past Diego Benaglio from six metres out.