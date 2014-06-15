FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Djourou to partner Von Bergen in Swiss defense
#Sports News
June 15, 2014 / 4:19 PM / 3 years ago

Djourou to partner Von Bergen in Swiss defense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Switzerland's national soccer team Johan Djourou presses the neck of his team mate Xherdan Shaqiri (R) during a training session at the stadium in Porto Seguro June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Johan Djourou was picked ahead of Philippe Senderos to partner Steve von Bergen in the center of Switzerland’s defense in their Group E match against Ecuador on Sunday, with Josip Drmic to lead the attack.

Von Bergen’s partner was the only doubt for coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, with Senderos, Djourou and Fabian Schaer all having suffered either form or injury problems this season.

Drmic, who scored 17 goals for relegated Nuremberg in Germany’s Bundesliga this season, was picked for the striker’s role ahead of Haris Seferovic.

Ecuador picked Jorge Guagua and Fricson Erazo for their central defensive partnership, which is regarded as their weak spot. Antonio Valencia and Jefferson Montero will play on the flanks with Felipe Caicedo parterning Enner Valencia in a two-man strike force.

Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer

