Mexico fire coach after World Cup loss to Honduras
September 7, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

Mexico fire coach after World Cup loss to Honduras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico coach Jose Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre was fired on Saturday, a day after a painful loss to Honduras which dented their hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Justino Compean, president of the Mexican Football Federation, fired de la Torre and replaced him with Luis Fernando Tena, according to a statement on the federation’s website.

Mexico suffered only their second ever World Cup qualifying defeat in the Azteca Stadium with a 2-1 loss to Honduras on Friday. Mexico sit in fourth place in CONCACAF region standings, outside the automatic qualification slots.

De la Torre has been under fire since Mexico lost two of its three games in the Confederations Cup in June for an early exit. Mexico then failed to defend the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States in July. Mexico had won the last two Cup tournaments but were upset by Panama.

Reporting by Noe Torres, editing by Justin Palmer

