Taxi! Mexico cab it to World Cup practice after bus dies

Mexico's national soccer team pose for a photograph after their training session in Santos prior to the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SANTOS Brazil (Reuters) - Cab please! Stranded when their bus broke down outside their hotel in Brazil’s Santos on Monday, Mexico’s squad had to pile into taxis to get to practice.

“Our bus has shrunk, hahahahaha,” Mexican captain Rafael Marquez said on his Twitter account, posting a selfie of himself along with Marco Fabian, Hector Herrera and Alfredo Talavera in a taxi.

Mexico are aiming to reach their first World Cup quarter-final since 1986.

In their first World Cup game on Friday, Mexico will face Cameroon in Group A. On June 17, they play Brazil, and on June 23, complete their group matches against Croatia.