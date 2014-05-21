Medina's bad luck is Ponce's good fortune for Mexico

Mexico's Juan Carlos Medina kicks a ball during a training session for their 2014 World Cup qualifying playoff second leg soccer match against New Zealand in Wellington November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Midfielder Juan Carlos Medina has withdrawn from Mexico’s 23-man World Cup squad due to an ankle injury which requires surgery, the Mexican Football Federation (Femexfut) said on Wednesday.

His place has been taken by Miguel Angel Ponce of Toluca, a California-born 25-year-old with three caps who made his international debut in January.

“I feel happy and fortunate… and now I want to make the most of this chance. To interrupt my holidays with news like this is, of course, welcome,” Ponce, who was resting in Sacramento, California, told Mexican daily El Universal (www.centraldeportiva.com).

Revised Mexico squad:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio)

Defenders: Andres Guardado (Bayer Leverkusen), Paul Aguilar, Francisco Rodriguez, Miguel Layun (all America), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Rafael Marquez (Leon), Diego Reyes (Porto), Carlos Salcido (UANL Tigres)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Porto), Jose Juan Vazquez, Carlos Pena, Luis Montes (all Leon), Miguel Angel Ponce, Isaac Brizuela (both Toluca), Marco Fabian (Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Raul Jimenez (America), Giovani Dos Santos (Villarreal), Alan Pulido (UANL Tigres)