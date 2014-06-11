FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: MLS players in the World Cup
June 11, 2014 / 11:28 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: MLS players in the World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The following is a list of the 20 MLS players who are part of World Cup squads:

United States: Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC) Brad Davis (Houston Dynamo), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake) Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes) DeAndre Yedlin (Seattle Sounders) Graham Zusi (Sporting KC).

Australia: Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls)Spain: David Villa (New York City FC)Costa Rica: Giancarlo Gonzalez (Columbus Crew), Waylon Francis (Columbus Crew), Roy Miller (New York Red Bulls).

Honduras: Jerry Bengtson (New England Revolution), Victor Bernardez (San Jose Earthquakes), Marvin Chavez (Chivas USA), Oscar Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo).

Iran: Steven Beitashour (Vancouver Whitecaps).

Reporting By Simon Evans, Editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
