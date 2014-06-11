Factbox: MLS players in the World Cup

(Reuters) - The following is a list of the 20 MLS players who are part of World Cup squads:

United States: Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC) Brad Davis (Houston Dynamo), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake) Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes) DeAndre Yedlin (Seattle Sounders) Graham Zusi (Sporting KC).

Australia: Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls)Spain: David Villa (New York City FC)Costa Rica: Giancarlo Gonzalez (Columbus Crew), Waylon Francis (Columbus Crew), Roy Miller (New York Red Bulls).

Honduras: Jerry Bengtson (New England Revolution), Victor Bernardez (San Jose Earthquakes), Marvin Chavez (Chivas USA), Oscar Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo).

Iran: Steven Beitashour (Vancouver Whitecaps).