FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany and Portugal clash in Group G showpiece
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 16, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Germany and Portugal clash in Group G showpiece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during their 2014 World Cup team training session at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

(Reuters) - Group G heavyweights Germany and Portugal will trade blows in the blazing midday heat of Salvador on Monday with goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo fit to take on the three-time World Cup winners.

Portugal talisman Ronaldo’s participation had been in doubt after struggling with tendinosis in his left knee.

Germany, second in FIFA’s world rankings behind Spain, will be at full strength after several key players, including keeper Manuel Neuer and captain Philipp Lahm, recovered from injuries.

In the other Group G match, the United States will try to gain a measure of revenge against Ghana in Natal after the Africans knocked them out of the last two World Cups.

Outsiders Iran take on African champions Nigeria in Curitiba, hoping to cause a surprise in their opening Group F fixture.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Justin Palmer; erik.kirschbaum@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters messaging: erik.kirschbaum.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.