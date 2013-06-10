Namibia coach quits after receiving death threats

(Reuters) - Swede Roger Palmgren has quit as Namibia coach after just a month in the role saying he fears for the safety of his family after receiving death threats.

“The president of Namibia Football Association John Muinjo hereby announces the resignation of the Brave Warriors’ head coach Roger Palmgren who tendered his resignation with immediate effect this weekend due to serious threats directed towards him and his family, as stated in his resignation letter,” the NFA said in a statement.

Palmgren was unveiled as coach on May 2 and led the team to two 0-0 draws, in a friendly against Zambia and a World Cup qualifier in Malawi last week.

Namibia face African champions Nigeria in Windhoek in a qualifier on Wednesday, with former Namibia midfielder Ricardo Mannetti placed in temporary charge of the side.

Namibia trail group leaders Nigeria by four points with two rounds of matches left.