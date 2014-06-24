Depay happy to be down the pecking order

RIO de JANEIRO (Reuters) - Memphis Depay has scored twice for the Netherlands in two World Cup games but said on Tuesday he deserved to be well down the team’s pecking order.

The 20-year-old came on to score the winner against Australia and the second for the Dutch against Chile in their last two Group B matches to stake a claim for a bigger role at the tournament in Brazil.

But he says he is just happy with every minute he gets to play – just over an hour so far.

“But I must be realistic. With incredible players like (Arjen) Robben and (Robin) van Persie, it is logical that I sit on the bench. If you see what Robben can do with dribbling the ball, it’s unbelievable. I can hardly believe me eyes.

“But I’m having a great time. Twice I have had a chance to play and it’s gone really well. The other players are making me a lot wiser,” he told a press conference after training on Tuesday.

The Dutch finished Group B top of the standings after three successive wins – sweeping world champions Spain out of the tournament – and now meet Mexico in Fortaleza on Sunday in the knockout round.