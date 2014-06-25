Hamstring injury to keep Fer out of Dutch game

Leroy Fer of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Chile during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO de JANEIRO (Reuters) - Netherlands midfielder Leroy Fer will miss the World Cup last-16 match against Mexico on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury in training, team officials said on Wednesday.

Fer, who came on s substitute and scored with his first touch of the tournament as the Dutch beat Chile 2-0 in Sao Paulo to finish top of Group B, limped out of training on Tuesday and underwent an MRI scan on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old could also miss a possible quarter-final match next week if the Dutch win Sunday’s game in Fortaleza.