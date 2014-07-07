FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch were not thrown out of hotel, say FIFA
July 7, 2014 / 6:58 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch were not thrown out of hotel, say FIFA

Brian Homewood

1 Min Read

Netherlands' national soccer team players exercise during a training session in Rio de Janeiro, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Soccer’s governing body FIFA have denied that World Cup semi-finalists the Netherlands were thrown out of their team hotel to make way for dignitaries and sponsors.

”The situation is not...that we’re throwing them out of the hotel,“ FIFA spokeswoman Delia Fischer told reporters. ”It was a decision in which they defined the date when they will end their team base camp.”

The Dutch traveled to Sao Paulo on Monday, a day earlier than expected, for Wednesday’s match against Argentina. They will stay in a FIFA-designated hotel if they qualify for the final in Rio, Fischer said.

Dutch federation president Bert van Oostveen complained that his team were being forced to move elsewhere.

”It’s just a shame that this should happen,“ he told Dutch media earlier on Monday. ”The players are used to the hotel and then they might have to make way for the biggest game of their careers.

“I think it is not in the interests of football that athletes must give way.”

Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Nigel Hunt

