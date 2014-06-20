FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch defender Martins Indi back at training
June 20, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch defender Martins Indi back at training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Netherlands' players applaud for Bruno Martins Indi (bottom, 2nd L) before a training session in Rio de Janeiro June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO de JANEIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - Bruno Martins Indi, in hospital overnight with concussion after the Netherlands’ last World Cup game, returned to training on Friday and will be considered for the final Group B game against Chile on Monday.

Martins Indi was hurt in a clash with Tim Cahill during the 3-2 win over Australia in Porto Alegre on Wednesday and kept in for observation after being diagnosed with concussion.

But both he and midfielder Jordy Clasie, who had been ill, were back at training as they prepare for the match to decide top place in the group.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Salvador,; Editing by Ed Osmond

