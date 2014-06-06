Penpix of Netherlands' squad for World Cup finals

(Reuters) - The Netherlands squad for the World Cup finals will comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam) Age 25; 7 caps. At the beginning of the season was second choice at his club but has taken back the goalkeeping berth from Kenneth Vermeer. Made his breakthrough at NEC Nijmegen before moving to Ajax in 2011.

Tim Krul (Newcastle United) Age: 26; 5 caps. A prodigy at hometown club ADO Den Haag, Krul moved to Newcastle as a teenager. Took over from Steve Harper some four years after his move. Made a dream international debut against Brazil and was an unused squad member at Euro 2012. Michel Vorm (Swansea City) Age 30; 14 caps. Injury-prone goalkeeper who moved to Swansea from FC Utrecht in 2011 and despite conceding four goals on his debut, made a considerable impression in his first Premier League season. Back-up to Maarten Stekelenburg at the 2010 World Cup squad. Defenders:

Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam) Age 24; 11 caps. His father, Danny, is assistant to coach Louis van Gaal, and will take over as national team coach after Euro 2016. Hard-tackling left back who has been turned into a defensive midfielder at Ajax. Made his international debut in a friendly against Italy last year.

Stefan de Vrij (Feyenoord) Age 22; 11 caps. Product of the junior system at Feyenoord, which he joined aged 10, he is now the club captain with more than 100 appearances since 2009. Made his international debut in Van Gaal’s first match back in charge, against Belgium in August 2012. Daryl Janmaat (Feyenoord) Age 24; 15 caps. Right back who played in relative anonymity at ADO Den Haag and Heerenveen before returning to Feyenoord, where he had been in the youth team, on a free transfer.

Bruno Martins Indi (Feyenoord) Age 22; 15 caps. Born in Portugal to parents originally from the west African country of Guinea Bissau, but was less than a year old when the family moved to the Netherlands. The graduate of the Dutch Under-17 side from the 2009 world championships says he prefers playing in central defense to his usual position at left back. Scored twice in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa) Age 29; 23 caps. Influential presence for his English club in two successive campaigns. Commanding central defender who was a cult hero at Feyenoord before his 2012 move to England. Marco van Basten handed him his first cap in 2005 but he missed the cut for the 2010 World Cup.

Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam) Age 21; 2 caps. Made his debut in a November friendly against Colombia in just his second season as a professional. Has come through all the Dutch junior teams and been on the books at Ajax since he was nine. Sent off in the Champions League against Barcelona in November.

Paul Verhaegh (FC Ausburg) Age 30; 2 caps. Provides cover at right back but has had just two run-outs for the team, in friendlies against Portugal last August and Ecuador last month. A junior at PSV Eindhoven but never made the breakthrough to the seniors. Has been playing in the Bundesliga for the last two years.

Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord) Age 20; 1 cap. Surprise choice by Louis van Gaal for the final 23, having been picked as a fringe member of the preliminary squad and then taken off after 45 minutes of his debut against Ecuador in May, when he was replaced by Verhaegh. Born in Rotterdam to parents originally from the Congo.

Midfielders:

Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord) Age 22; 8 caps. Among the new players introduced to the Dutch set-up by Van Gaal when he took over in the second half of 2012. Has been labeled the ‘Dutch Xavi’ for his tenacity in midfield, though earlier in his career he was questioned because of his slight frame. Made his Netherlands debut against Turkey in a World Cup qualifier in September 2012 and featured in five games in all.

Jonathan de Guzman (Swansea City) Age 26; 10 caps. Born in Canada to a Filipino father and Jamaican mother, but moved at the age of 12 to the Netherlands to join Feyenoord’s academy. Switched to Spain in 2010 and has been on loan from Villarreal to Swansea for the last two seasons. His brother, Julien, has won over 70 caps for Canada.

Nigel de Jong (AC Milan) Age 29; 70 caps. De Jong played for the Netherlands in the World Cup final four years ago, when he was lucky not to receive a red card for a high challenge on Xabi Alonso. Now with AC Milan after previous spells with Ajax, Hamburg and Manchester City, he is the son of former Dutch international Jerry de Jong, also a defensive midfielder.

Leroy Fer (Norwich City) Age 24; 5 caps. Strong midfielder who drew comparisons with Patrick Vieira when he first emerged at Feyenoord. Moved to Twente in a 5-million-euro deal but a potential move to Everton last year was thwarted when he failed a medical on his knee. Eventually moved to England last July, when he joined Norwich.

Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray) Age 29; 98 caps. Stripped of the captaincy of the Dutch side when Van Gaal questioned his fitness and looked set to be dumped altogether, but has forced his way back. Started his career at Ajax, but also won league titles with Real Madrid and Inter Milan, with whom he also won the Champions League. Won the ‘Silver Ball’ as the second-best player of the World Cup in 2010 and was also awarded the ‘Bronze Boot’ as the third-highest scorer. Has scored 26 international goals.

Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) Age 30; 74 caps. Denied by the outstretched leg of Iker Casillas the chance of winning the World Cup for the Dutch four years ago. Has won six league titles in England, Spain and Germany since 2005 and also the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013, scoring the winning goal in the final against Borussia Dortmund. Has extreme pace and a rocket-like shot. Has scored 22 times for the Netherlands. Georinio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven) Age 23; 4 caps. Replaces the injured Rafael van der Vaart and will be an option in the playmaking role behind the strikers usually occupied by Sneijder. Grew up at Feyenoord and has played for the Dutch national team at all junior levels.

Forwards:

Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven) Age 20; 6 caps. Precocious talent who has featured in each of the last four Netherlands internationals. Depay’s father is from Ghana but he is now a Netherlands player after making his debut in the final minute of the last World Cup qualifier in October. Renowned for his dribbling, which can be excessive and frustrating at times for coaches and team mates.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) Age 30; 61 caps. Injury had kept him out of the side since last August’s friendly against Portugal until the win over Ghana last Saturday. Signed his first contract at the age of 10, with Go Ahead Eagles, but moved to PSV at 17, where he was taught by Dutch football’s all-time leading scorer Willy van der Kuijlen. Twice top scorer in the Dutch League with subsequent clubs Heerenveen and Ajax before spells at Real Madrid and AC Milan. Two years ago he was the top scorer in the Bundesliga after moving to Schalke but returned to action only in January after recovering from knee surgery.

Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce) Age 33; 98 caps. A regular in the Dutch squad over the past decade, and has been to the two previous World Cups plus two Euro tournaments. His work ethic has kept him in the picture for almost 100 caps as he bustles up and down the right flank. A former Dutch footballer of the year in his time at Feyenoord, he scored the consolation goal for Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final defeat to Milan.

Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev) Age 26; 21 caps. Right-sided player who moved to Ukraine last July in a four-year deal. He started in Ajax’s junior section but moved instead to AZ Alkmaar for his development. PSV Eindhoven signed him in 2010. Will be close to his family roots, the former Dutch colony of Surinam, which borders Brazil. Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Age 84; 82 caps. Scored 11 goals in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, breaking the overall Dutch scoring record in the process by taking his tally to 43 - exactly one goal every two games for his country. Captain of the national team since last year and enjoys a close relationship with coach Van Gaal. Controversially moved from Arsenal to Manchester United in an attempt to win trophies and won the Premier League title in his first season, but has suffered only disappointment and injury in the campaign just completed.