May 22, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 3 years ago

Robben joins up with Dutch World Cup squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben smiles at the team's after-match party in Berlin, early May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stuart Franklin/Pool

(Reuters) - Arjen Robben linked up with the Dutch World Cup squad on Thursday, the last of the provisionally selected players to join the team’s pre-tournament preparations in Portugal.

The winger was given two days extra recuperation time after scoring in Saturday’s German Cup final for Bayern Munich and declared himself “top fit” as he spoke to reporters on arriving in Faro.

“I had two days extra to rest and found that tremendous. A bit of time to relax with the family. I need that after a long and intensive season,” he said.

Robben said he would have no concerns about slotting in with the training after playing 120 minutes in the Cup final on Saturday and helping Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 after extra time.

“There can be no doubt over my fitness,” he said before joining Thursday’s evening training session.

The Dutch also welcomed defender Daryl Janmaat back to training after his recovery from an ankle injury sustained in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador in Amsterdam.

Janmaat’s return to the fold meant the Dutch have a full compliment of 26 players with four more from their preliminary World Cup squad of 30 training with the Under-21 side ahead of two European Championship matches in the next fortnight.

Coach Louis van Gaal will cut seven players from the squad on June 2 when he names his final 23 players for the tournament in Brazil.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
