Neymar recovery going 'very well', Barca doctors say
July 9, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Neymar recovery going 'very well', Barca doctors say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar waits to be airlifted home from Brazil's training camp inTeresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Neymar is recovering “very well” from the fractured vertebra that ended his World Cup, Barcelona said on Wednesday after medical staff from the La Liga club examined the Brazil forward at his home.

“The injury is progressing very well and from Aug. 5 the player will continue his treatment and the final stage of his recovery in Barcelona,” Barca said on their website.

Club doctors had confirmed the diagnosis made by the Brazilian soccer federation (CBF) and had agreed the course of treatment with CBF medical staff, they added.

Neymar was injured in a challenge with Colombia defender Juan Zuniga in last week’s World Cup quarter-final.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
