FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Football has shed a tear over Neymar, says Argentina coach
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 5, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Football has shed a tear over Neymar, says Argentina coach

Brian Homewood

2 Min Read

Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar waves as he waits to be airlifted home from Brazil's training camp inTeresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella ignored his country’s bitter rivalry with Brazil and said “football had shed a tear” after Neymar was ruled out of the World Cup through injury.

Neymar, who has carried Brazil to the semi-finals, suffered a back injury in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Colombia on Friday and will miss the rest of the tournament.

”When I played football, I was a skilful number 10...

so I like to see football played well, and I am delighted by great players, so when a team loses a player of such great qualities, it’s as if football has shed a tear,” Sabella told a news conference after his side beat Belgium 1-0 to join Brazil in the last four.

“One feels sad, not just as a coach and but as a spectator,” he added.

”The worst thing that can happen to a player is to get injured, especially at a crucial moment of a World Cup which he has been dreaming about for so long, and working towards for so long.

”So I can well understand the sense of bitterness and of frustration that he must be feeling.

“I’d like to send a hug and say that I am with him in this difficult moment.”

Sabella’s comments came after Brazilian fans in the crowd had jeered Argentina and their supporters during the game against Belgium.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.