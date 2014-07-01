Keshi steps down as Nigeria coach: FIFA

Nigeria's coach Stephen Keshi cheers on his team during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against France at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi has stepped down from his post after the country’s elimination from the World Cup, FIFA said on Tuesday. The Nigerian Football Federation have yet to confirm his resignation, however, and Keshi was evasive in answering a question on his future after Monday’s 2-0 loss to France in their last-16 round encounter in Brasilia.

FIFA.com quoted a tweet from Keshi, although earlier in the tournament Nigerian officials claimed the manager had no social media presence. “Friends, it has been a good run and I have enjoyed every moment. It’s been an honor coaching the Super Eagles. It is however time to bow out,” the tweet said.

Asked what he planned to do after the World Cup, after being linked to the national team job in South Africa, Keshi told reporters on Monday: “I‘m going home to visit my wife and kids. I’ve not seen them for a long time.”

The 52-year-old, whose nickname is “Big Boss”, coached the Super Eagles to last year’s African Nations Cup crown. He had been in charge of the side since late 2011 after several previous stints as assistant.

Keshi was the captain of Nigeria for their maiden World Cup appearance in the United States in 1994 and also worked as national coach of Togo and Mali in the past.