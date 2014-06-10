FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria call up winger Uzoenyi
June 10, 2014 / 3:24 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria call up winger Uzoenyi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria have called up Ejike Uzoenyi as replacement for injured defender Elderson Echiejile who was forced out of the World Cup after tearing a hamstring last week, the Nigerian Football Federation said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old winger was voted best player at January’s African Nations Championship, the bi-annual tournament for home-based players only where Nigeria finished third.

He was among seven players cut from the squad last week when coach Stephen Keshi named his final 23-man list for the tournament in Brazil, where Nigeria play Argentina, Bosnia and Iran in the group stage.

Monaco full back Echiejile limped off before halftime during Nigeria’s warm-up game against Greece in Philadelphia last week.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here

