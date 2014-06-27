Nigeria cash row swiftly nipped in the bud

Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan speaks about the kidnapping of Nigerian schoolgirls as he faces reporters in Abuja in this May 9, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/Files

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - Nigeria are the latest African country at the World Cup to be embroiled in a money row but it has been swiftly nipped in the bud with promises of quick payment from the country’s president, team officials said on Friday.

Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan spoke to several senior players by telephone on Friday and assured them their bonus money would be paid after they had threatened not to train.

Players met with officials on Thursday seeking immediate payment of the bonuses they were promised if they reached the second round, which they achieved on Wednesday despite a 3-2 defeat to Argentina in Porto Alegre, officials told Reuters.

They now play France on Monday in Brasilia in the round of 16.

The action follows similar stand-offs involving Cameroon and Ghana.

Cameroon’s squad went on strike before the World Cup and delayed the team’s departure to Brazil to force their federation to pay them each around $10,000 more, while Ghana’s government flew cash to Brazil to pay their players after they refused to train on Tuesday.

Media reports said the Ghana players received between $75,000 and $100,000 each.

FIFA said on Friday it would take steps to ensure that similar pay disputes do not disrupt future World Cups.

Both Cameroon and Ghana have since been eliminated from the tournament.