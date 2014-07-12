FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: The World Cup in numbers
July 12, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: The World Cup in numbers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Following are a selection of facts and figures around the World Cup finals in Brazil, which finish on Sunday when Germany play Argentina in the final at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium:

0 - Shots on target by the Netherlands in the opening 90 minutes of their semi-final against Argentina before they lost 4-2 on penalties

0 – Yellow cards shown for diving

2 - Previous finals between Germany and Argentina. Argentina won 3-2 in 1986 and Germany 1-0 in 1990

2 - Pitch invasions

2 - Two African countries, Nigeria and Algeria, made it to the knockout stages for the first time but failed to reach the last eight

2.69 - Average goals per match after 62 of 64 games, up from a final tally of 2.27 in South Africa four years ago but far below the record of 5.38 in Switzerland in 1954

4 - Months Luis Suarez was banned from soccer-related activities after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini. The Uruguay forward was also handed a nine-match competitive international suspension

6 - Goals scored by leading marksman James Rodriguez of Colombia, one more than Germany’s Thomas Mueller

7 - Goals conceded by Brazil in their semi-final against Germany, the most in the nation’s World Cup history and the widest margin of victory in a last-four encounter

8 - German goalscorers at the finals, twice as many as Argentina (4)

10 - Red cards, fewer than any other World Cup since 1986 (8) and down from the record 28 shown at Germany 2006

16 – Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s record for the number of goals at the World Cup set when he scored against Brazil in the semi-finals to surpass their former forward Ronaldo

16 – Saves made by United States goalkeeper Tim Howard in the last-16 defeat against Belgium, a total unmatched since World Cup records began

17 - Germany’s goal tally on the way to the final, more than twice as many as Argentina (8)

28 - Tackles Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano has made, more than any other player

57.3 - Average minutes played per match, up from 54 at the 2010 edition

69.6 - Kilometers covered by Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder in his six matches, the most of any player

167 - Goals scored up to the semi-finals, already the most since the record total of 171 set at France 1998

172 - Yellow cards in 62 of 64 matches, down from a peak of 307 at Germany 2006

393 - Average passes per team, up from 353 in 2010

506 - World Cup minutes played by Algeria without scoring until they netted against Belgium in their Group H opener

53,018 - Average stadium attendance, the most since the record of 68,991 at USA 1994

3,000,000 - U.S. dollars sent in cash by plane to Brazil to placate disgruntled Ghana players

11,600,000,000 – Cost to Brazil in U.S. dollars of staging the World Cup

Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
