Messi is bookmaker's favorite for Golden Ball and Boot

Switzerland's Valon Behrami challenges Argentina's Lionel Messi during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Argentina’s Lionel Messi is the bookmaker’s favorite to win the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at the World Cup while France, Brazil, Argentina and the Netherlands are favorites to win their matches in the quarter-finals which start on Friday.

Colombia’s James Rodriguez, currently the World Cup’s top scorer with five goals, is second favorite to win the Golden Boot for leading scorer while Messi’s closest challenger for the Golden Ball for player of the tournament is Brazil’s Neymar.

Following are the latest odds from British bookmaker William Hill:

Quarter Finals

21/10 France, 6/4 Germany, 2/1 Draw

17/20 Brazil, 7/2 Colombia, 12/5 Draw

23/20 Argentina, 11/4 Belgium, 9/4 Draw

1/2 Holland, 6/1 Costa Rica, 3/1 Draw

Number Of Quarter-Finals To Go To Extra Time: 9/4 None, 11/10 One, 11/4 Two, 10/1 Three, 100/1 All Four.

Number Of Quarter-Finals to go to Penalties: 4/6 None, 6/4 One, 7/1 Two, 33/1 Three, 200/1 Four.

World Cup: 3/1 Brazil, 4/1 Argentina, 9/2 Germany, 9/2 Holland, 8/1 France, 12/1 Belgium, 12/1 Colombia, 40/1 Costa Rica.

Top Tournament Goalscorer: 5/2 Lionel Messi, 3/1 James Rodriguez, 7/2 Neymar, 11/2 Thomas Muller, 14/1 Robin van Persie, 20/1 Arjen Robben, 20/1 Karim Benzema.

Player of the Tournament: 5/2 Lionel Messi, Neymar, 3/1 James Rodriguez, 5/1 Arjen Robben, 14/1 Thomas Muller, 25/1 Julio Cesar, Karim Benzema, Robin van Persie, 33/1 Paul Pogba, 50/1 Angel Di Maria, Oscar, Thiago Silva, Vincent Kompany, 66/1 Mario Goetze, 100/1 Daniel Alves, David Luiz, Eden Hazard, Fernandinho, Gonzalo Higuain, Hulk, Manuel Neuer, Olivier Giroud, Thibaut Courtois, Toni Kroos, 125/1 Hugo Lloris, 150/1 Andre Schuerrle, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Javier Mascherano.

Golden Glove Award: 9/4 Manuel Neuer, 7/2 Julio Cesar, 4/1 Keylor Navas, 11/2 Thibaut Courtois, 7/1 Hugo Lloris, 8/1 Sergio Romero, Tim Howard, 12/1 Guillermo Ochoa, 16/1 David Ospina, 20/1 Jasper Cillessen, 80/1 Diego Benaglio