FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pele not taking part in Cup draw, will be in audience
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 4, 2013 / 7:25 PM / 4 years ago

Pele not taking part in Cup draw, will be in audience

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer great Pele waves to the crowd before the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Portugal in Foxborough, Massachusetts September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Pele will not be taking part in Friday’s World Cup draw although he will be in the audience, he said on Wednesday, adding that he was worried about landing Brazil in a difficult group.

“President Dilma (Rousseff) suggested that I represent Brazil when it came to pulling the balls out of the pots, which I’ve done several times before,” Brazilian media quoted the former great Brazil striker as saying at an event in Sao Paulo.

“I preferred to turn down the offer because I wouldn’t feel comfortable in picking out balls which are not favorable to Brazil.”

Pele has earned a reputation in Brazil as a “pe-frio”, literally “cold foot”, although he gave a sarcastic response to a reporter who asked him about it.

“I won five world titles, two with Santos and three with the national team and I scored more than one thousand goals, so you’re right, I‘m a cold foot,” he said.

“I will be there, God willing,” Pele added. “I will give interviews, accompany the delegations from abroad and do what is necessary, representing President Dilma.”

Draw organizers said on Monday that Pele would make an appearance in some shape or form, adding that he would provide the “wow factor.”

(Reporting by Brian Homewood)

Additional reporting by Mike Collett in Costa da Suipe, writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.