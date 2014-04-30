World-Penpix of likely Germany squad for World Cup finals

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) Age 28; 45 caps. Undisputed number one in the team, if not the world, has been in position since 2010 World Cup. Solid and calm under pressure and with superb reflexes, big keeper adds much-needed confidence at the back.

Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund) Age 33; 1 cap. Looks likely to make trip to Brazil after surprise call-up following years of being overlooked. Has had several outstanding seasons with Dortmund and inclusion in squad was long-delayed reward.

Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96) Age 25; 2 caps. Looks to be getting nod ahead of several other young and exciting prospects. Has been outstanding for Hanover in the past two seasons.

Defenders:

Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich) Age 25; 37 caps. Has enjoyed stellar run with Bayern in past two years but has not been as consistent for Germany with central defending partnerships changing. Tall and physically strong, lacks some speed but makes up for it with powerful shot on occasional ventures forward. Played against half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng when Germany faced Ghana in 2010 World Cup.

Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) Age 29; 96 caps. Once the pillar in defence, his starting spot has been shaken by several below-par performances in the last few years. Still a dominant player in defence and capable of defending against the best. Lack of speed makes him vulnerable to quick strikers.

Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) Age 26; 16 caps. In a race against time to come back from injury. Left-footer looks to have become integral part of team in favoured left-back spot.

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) Age 25; 28 caps. Has not enjoyed his best season, missing much of it through injury and working towards reclaiming his consistency for Germany. On a good day he is rock in heart of defence and dangerous with his head at set-pieces.

Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04) Age 26; 18 caps. Versatile and strong. Can be deployed in number of defensive positions but could shift to right-back to replace captain Philipp Lahm, who eyes spot in midfield.

Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich) Age 30; 105 caps. Among the world’s best right-backs. Germany captain could be used in holding midfield position at World Cup with the player publicly confirming his interest in switching positions. Can keep on running and fighting when most others have run out of steam.

Midfielders:

Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen) Age 24; 17 caps. Like twin brother Sven, he belongs to younger generation of midfielders who can occupy various positions. Strong, quick and intelligent, he is any coach’s dream midfielder

Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund) Age 24; 7 caps. Struggling with injuries this season, he is trying to be fit in time for the tournament.

Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich) Age 21; 27 caps. Undoubtedly Germany’s most exciting young player, he can slice open any defence with a flick or chip. Is equally effective when it comes to scoring and has been deployed as striker. Despite playing for Bayern has been linked with move to most of Europe’s other top clubs this season.

Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) Age 24; 42 caps. Dynamo in midfield and possessing one of the most powerful shots in the game. Is an intelligent player who has fully adapted to coach Joachim Loew’s attacking system.

Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Age 24, 47 caps. Hugely experienced despite his young age, winger can set up goals for his forwards but is equally good at scoring himself. Multi-tool in Loew’s box of tricks.

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich) Age 29, 101 caps. Brain of team and a natural leader. Looks to have overcome injuries that saw him miss months of action and hitting top form at just the right time. All he is missing from trophy cabinet is a title with national team.

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Age 24; 19 caps. Possessing lightning speed and needing only half a chance to score. Is a danger down left wing and equally at ease in center of midfield.

Sami Khedira (Real Madrid) Age 27; 44 caps. After tearing cruciate ligaments last year, he is racing against clock to be fit for second World Cup. Loew has suggested he could take midfielder to Brazil even if he not 100 percent fit. Formed very successful holding midfield partnership with Schweinsteiger.

Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Age 28, 112 caps. Gunning for his third World Cup but lost automatic starting place due to competition from Reus and Andre Schuerrle. Remains dangerous with powerful left foot and speed but has had frustratingly stop-start season with Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) Age 25; 53 caps. Joined Arsenal for a club record fee in August but after bright start his form dipped. Loew has warned that no player can feel safe if not 100 percent fit and in top form. Germany needs his creative play and scoring ability at World Cup.

Andre Schuerrle (Chelsea) Age 23; 31 caps. Fastest winger in Germany team, Move to Chelsea this season has seen him blossom into natural scorer, keeping Fernando Torres out of line-up. Vying for starting spot.

Sidney Sam (Bayer Leverkusen) Age 26; 5 caps. Creative and intelligent player, has had bad second half of season with Leverkusen but fits mould of attacking midfielder that Loew wants to have in abundance.

Forwards:

Miroslav Klose (Lazio) Age 35; 131 caps. Is level with Gerd Mueller’s all-time international record of 68 goals. Will be appearing at fourth World Cup and is again expected to be first choice despite injury-plagued season at Lazio.

Mario Gomez (Fiorentina) Age 28; 59 caps. Has not enjoyed a successful maiden season at Fiorentina, missing most of it through injury. Rushing to return to full fitness and has said will be ready in time for World Cup.

($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)