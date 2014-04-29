World-Penpix of likely Uruguay squad for World Cup finals

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguay’s squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) Age 27; 55 caps. Secured his first-team place in the final four qualifiers for the 2010 finals, ending a three-way competition among three predecessors, and has not looked back. Brings four more years’ experience to the position including his part in Uruguay’s Copa America victory in Argentina in 2011.

Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama) Age 31; 4 caps. Stood in for the injured Muslera in both legs of the intercontinental playoff against Jordan in November which Uruguay won 5-0 on aggregate to secure their place at the finals. Had a huge part in Paraguayan club Olimpia reaching the Libertadores Cup final last year before his move this year to Rio-based Vasco.

Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad). Age 32; 0 caps. Another Asuncion-based player who has edged 2010 veteran Juan Castillo out of the third choice goalkeeper’s slot.

DEFENDERS

Diego Lugano (West Bromwich Albion). Age 33; 91 caps. The team’s long-standing captain represents the traditional Uruguayan style of play based more on temperament and strength than refined technique. He fights hard for every ball, making his presence felt at the back and pushing forward when the team are down. Has nine international goals.

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid). Age 28; 75 caps. Belongs to a select group of about a dozen players who have been with Tabarez from the start of the coach’s second tenure which began in 2006. Keeps a low profile but is a physical defender with good control.

Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid). Age 19; 3 Caps. Earns the nod over former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates who has only just come back from a long injury absence.

Martin Caceres (Juventus) Age 27; 55 caps. Long-haired central defender or stopper nicknamed “Pelado” (Long Hair) who plays mainly at left back for Uruguay, clinching the starting place at the 2011 Copa America. Played for Barcelona and Sevilla before joining Juve in 2012. Jorge Fucile (Santos). Age 29; 40 caps. Fast, versatile full back who can play on either flank, a member of the strong South American contingent at Porto who had a loan spell at Brazil’s Santos in 2012.

Maximiliano Pereira (Benfica). Age 30; 87 caps. Veteran of the 2010 semi-final and 2011 Copa America sides nicknamed “Mono” (Monkey), a good marker who has steadily improved over the last four years as an attacking back. Has been at Benfica since 2007 and helped them reach last year’s Europa League final.

Alejandro Silva (Lanus) Age 24; 2 caps. Drafted into the squad since the 2010 finals, he is a right back who like namesake goalkeeper Martin Silva helped Olimpia reach the final of South America’s top club competition last July. Moved to Argentina’s Lanus this year. MIDFIELDERS

Alvaro Pereira (Sao Paulo) Age 28; 54 caps. Nicknamed “Palito” (Little Stick), he sought a loan move to Sao Paulo from Inter Milan to be sure of regular football ahead of the finals. Preferably plays wide on the left flank as a wing back. Has scored five goals for Uruguay.

Walter Gargano (Parma). Age 29; 60 caps. Holding midfielder with good technique and distribution who ensures the team keep to their tactics. A Napoli player on loan at Inter Milan last season and Parma this season.

Diego Perez (Bologna). Age 33; 87 caps. Dependable midfield strongman who stands between the defence and the opposition attack, covering a lot of ground although could be found wanting for pace. Nicknamed “Ruso” (The Russian), he spent six years at Monaco before moving to Bologna in 2010.

Alvaro Gonzalez (Nacional). Age 29: 41 caps. Nicknamed “Tata”, he is a right wing back with good defensive skills who likes to get forward into scoring positions.

Egidio Arevalo Ríos (Morelia). Age 32; 52 Caps. Nicknamed “Cacha”, he has been in good form in the Mexican league this season and could be Uruguay’s first choice holding midfielder at the finals.

Cristian Rodriguez (Atletico Madrid). Age 28; 70 caps. Nicknamed “Cebolla” (The Onion), celebrated qualification even more than his team mates having missed the 2010 finals when coach Oscar Tabarez decided against taking him because he would be serving a suspension in the first two group matches in South Africa.

Nicolas Lodeiro (Botafogo). Age 25; 24 caps. A skilled creative player in the traditional South American No.10 mould who did not settle at Ajax during his 19-month spell in the Dutch league and moved to Brazil with Botafogo in 2012.

Gaston Ramirez (Southampton). Age 23; 26 caps. Another attacking midfielder who can also play as a striker and whose form in the English Premier League has been intermittent and plagued by injury. Has a good long distance shot.

FORWARDS

Luis Suarez (Liverpool). Age 27; 76 caps. One of the best players in the world on current form. A fast, nippy striker who likes to pick up the ball deep and attack from the wings, he has been in scintillating form in England this season, helping Liverpool vie for their first championship since 1990 after putting controversial behaviour behind him. Became the first player for more than a decade to score 30 Premier League goals in one season this month. Nicknamed “Salto” after the town he is from.

Diego Forlan (Cerezo Osaka). Age 35; 107 caps. Voted best player of the 2010 finals and twice winner of Europe’s Golden Boot, he is going to his third World Cup. A cool-headed finisher who scores from close in or outside the box, he moved to Japan this year from Brazil’s Internacional and also had stints in England with Manchester United and Spain.

Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) Age 27; 60 caps. Known as “El Matador”, he moved to Italy from Danubio at 20 to play for Palermo, before making his big move to Napoli in 2010 after the South Africa World Cup. Fast with good close control, difficult to dispossess, he is also a good header. Like Suarez, he hails from Salto.

Christian Stuani (Espanyol) Age 27; 7 caps. A striker or winger who can fulfil defensive duties, he scored against Colombia and Jordan in the qualifiers.

Abel Hernandez (Palermo) Age 23; 11 caps. Lanky striker nicknamed “La Joya” (The Jewel) with good dribbling technique and strong in the air who moved to Sicily in 2009. Scored four goals in the 8-0 win over Tahiti at last year’s Confederations Cup in Brazil.