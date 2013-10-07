FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru withdraw appeal and host Bolivia behind closed doors
October 7, 2013 / 2:33 PM / 4 years ago

Peru withdraw appeal and host Bolivia behind closed doors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Peru will play their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on October 15 behind closed doors after the country’s football association chose to withdrew an appeal against a FIFA sanction.

World soccer’s ruling body confirmed the decision by the Peruvian FA on its website (www.fifa.com) on Monday.

The punishment was originally handed out last month by a FIFA disciplinary committee following crowd disturbances during the 2-1 qualifying defeat by Uruguay in Lima on September 6.

Peru, who are out of the running for a place at the 2014 finals in Brazil, were also fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($22,100).

($1 = 0.9032 Swiss francs)

Writing by Alison Wildey in London, editing by Tony Jimenez

