Bento has no intention of standing down

Portugal's head coach Paulo Bento (C) holds a ball during a team training at Arena da Amazonia stadium where Portugal will play against USA on June 22 during the Brazil 2014 World Cup, in Manaus June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Portugal coach Paulo Bento has no intention of resigning if his team fail to reach the last sixteen of the World Cup, he said on Wednesday.

Bento’s contract runs until 2016 after it was extended in April but a poor performance in Brazil, with only one point from two games in Group G, has led to media speculation over his future.

“I am aware of my responsibilities and, in April, I reached an agreement with the federation which had nothing to do with the results of the World Cup and was connected to our objectives for 2016,” he told reporters on the eve of their final group game against Ghana.

“In the face of this fact, I will not step down as coach of the national team whatever happens,” he added in a prickly encounter.

“You say what is going to happen and then ask me afterwards,” he told reporters. “It would be more logical to do the opposite, to ask me first and then publish what I say, not just publish what you want.”

”I am the only person who is responsible for what has happened in terms of results,“ he added. ”We will sit down and analyse what happened at the right moment.

Portugal must beat Ghana in Brasilia on Thursday and hope the game between Germany and the United States does not end in a draw to have any chance of qualifying.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed on Tuesday that Bento would remain in the post as far as they were concerned.