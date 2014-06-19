FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jumping Ronaldo looks fine, says team mate Veloso
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 19, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Jumping Ronaldo looks fine, says team mate Veloso

Brian Homewood

2 Min Read

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo runs during a training session in preparation for their next soccer match of the 2014 World Cup in Campinas, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of any trouble with his left knee and is jumping and shooting as usual, team mate Miguel Veloso said on Thursday.

“I‘m not a doctor but from what I see, Cristiano Ronaldo is fine,” he told reporters after a training session in Campinas. “He is training, he is jumping and he is shooting. There is not much else to say.”

Ronaldo, who was suffering from tendinosis in his left knee before the World Cup, ended a training session early on Wednesday and was photographed walking off the field with an ice pack on his left knee.

However, Portuguese media said it was just a precaution.

Portugal, thrashed 4-0 by Germany in their opening Group G match on Monday, must beat United States in Manaus on Sunday to have any realistic chance of staying in the competition.

“We know it will be difficult in Manaus because of the high temperature but we can’t use that as an excuse,” said Veloso.

“We have to accept the criticism although we can’t agree with everything which has been said. We have to think ahead, we have to finals to play and depend on ourselves.”

editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.