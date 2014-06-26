No quick clear-out for eliminated Portugal

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Portugal coach Paulo Bento has decided not to radically overhaul his ageing team after their World Cup first round exit although the decision may be partly due to a lack of suitable alternatives.

Bento said he wanted to stay loyal to the players who have formed the basis of the squad since he took over four years ago and promised that nobody would be forced out of the door.

A number of players are approaching or getting into their thirties and even Cristiano Ronaldo, who had a disappointing World Cup despite his winning goal against Ghana on Thursday, will be 31 by the time Euro 2016 rolls around.

Bento has tried to draft in younger talent in the last two years and there were a few hopefuls in his World Cup squad, including Benfica’s Andre Almeida, Sporting midfielder William Carvalho and Braga forward Rafa Silva.

However, many young Portuguese players find their way to first-team soccer barred by South American imports at club level, especially at Benfica and Porto, the country’s leading clubs.

Almeida, who replaced left back Fabio Coentrao after the Real Madrid player was injured against Germany, made only 10 league appearances for Portuguese champions Benfica this season.

Twenty-year-old Ivan Cavaleiro, who was called up by Bento for the friendly against Cameroon in March but did not make the World Cup squad, played only eight times for Benfica, four of them as a substitute.

Bento, however, did not touch on that problem as he spoke of his loyalty to the players who backed him when he took over in difficult circumstances early in the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.

“I will never, in my professional life as a coach, close the doors for people who have fought so hard to conquer a space in the squad,” he told reporters after a 2-1 win over Ghana turned out to be in vain.

“This team has maintained stability. That was a decision when I took over in 2010, I kept it when we reached the semi-finals at Euro 2012 and when we qualified for this tournament,” added Bento, whose contract runs until 2016 after it was extended in April.

“I do not feel any temptation to be ungrateful to the people who have given so much. If I pick or don’t pick them in the future, that will be a (technical) choice but I will never simply say no to them, regardless of their age.”

“We had seven players here who were not at Euro 2012, and things will have to be done progressively, gradually,” he added.

NEVER RECOVERED

Bento said his team never fully recovered from losing 4-0 to Germany in their opening match when central defender Pepe was sent off for attempting to headbutt Thomas Mueller with his team already 2-0 down.

Portugal also lost striker Hugo Almeida, goalkeeper Rui Patricio and Fabio Coentrao to injury in that game.

“The first game had an impact at every level as is obvious, both in terms of morale and also because of the influence it had on our goal difference,” said Bento.

The bitter truth, however, was that despite the presence of World Player of the Year Ronaldo, Portugal looked fairly ordinary.

Ronaldo admitted to their limitations after they drew 2-2 with the United States in their second game.

”Portugal were never favorites, you just have to look at qualifying for this. It was difficult from the start,“ he said. ”We have to be humble and know our capabilities.

“At the moment, there are better national teams than ours.”

Bento said the campaign, which ended with four points from three games and a goal difference of minus three, had been a failure.

“Naturally, this has left the Portuguese public sad, and us as well. My players tried to do what was asked of them,” he said. ”This is a difficult moment. We didn’t reach our target, which was the last 16 and was what we had prepared for.

“We have to keep working and see what we want to do in the future and, as coach, I have to draw my conclusions and, together with the federation, prepare for 2016 in the best way possible.”