Portugal's Meireles in the clear over raised fingers
June 18, 2014 / 12:17 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal's Meireles in the clear over raised fingers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ireland's Wes Hoolahan passes the ball past Portugal's Raul Meireles (16) in the first half during their international friendly soccer match, ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Portugal midfielder Raul Meireles will not face punishment for raising his fingers in a gesture during his team’s 4-0 World Cup thrashing by Germany on Monday, FIFA said on Tuesday.

“After analysis of the matter, in particular a review of the official video footage, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has considered that there is no element justifying the opening of disciplinary proceedings,” a FIFA spokeswoman said.

The midfielder was pictured raising his index fingers apparently in the direction of the match referee who had moments earlier sent off Portugal defender Pepe.

Portugal’s football association was quoted in newspapers as saying Meireles made the gesture to explain tactics with a team mate and it was not aimed at the referee.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond

