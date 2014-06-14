FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ronaldo training well, will play against Germany: Eduardo
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 14, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

Ronaldo training well, will play against Germany: Eduardo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) participates in a training session in Campinas, June 14, 2014. Portugal plays Germany in their first match of the 2014 World Cup on June 16. REUTERS/Mauro Horita

CAMPINAS Brazil (Reuters) - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is training well and will play in their opening World Cup Group G game against Germany despite concerns about his left knee, goalkeeper Eduardo said on Saturday.

“Cristiano is good. He is training good, he is training hard. We are sure that he is going to be 100 percent to help us and to have an excellent game,” Eduardo told reporters at Portugal’s training camp near Sao Paulo.

“We are a group, we have a lot of good players and nobody wins alone but with Cristiano of course it is better for us ... You are talking about the best player in the world.”

Ronaldo left a training session early on Thursday, fuelling concerns that tendonitis in his knee might mean he would not be fully fit for the game against Germany on Tuesday.

He joined light running drills with his team on Saturday but it was not clear if he took part in the full practice session.

Reporting by Kieran Murray, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.