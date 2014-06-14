Ronaldo training well, will play against Germany: Eduardo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) participates in a training session in Campinas, June 14, 2014. Portugal plays Germany in their first match of the 2014 World Cup on June 16. REUTERS/Mauro Horita

CAMPINAS Brazil (Reuters) - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is training well and will play in their opening World Cup Group G game against Germany despite concerns about his left knee, goalkeeper Eduardo said on Saturday.

“Cristiano is good. He is training good, he is training hard. We are sure that he is going to be 100 percent to help us and to have an excellent game,” Eduardo told reporters at Portugal’s training camp near Sao Paulo.

“We are a group, we have a lot of good players and nobody wins alone but with Cristiano of course it is better for us ... You are talking about the best player in the world.”

Ronaldo left a training session early on Thursday, fuelling concerns that tendonitis in his knee might mean he would not be fully fit for the game against Germany on Tuesday.

He joined light running drills with his team on Saturday but it was not clear if he took part in the full practice session.