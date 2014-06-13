Brazil’s 'Happy Harbor' weathers storms as Porto Alegre gets ready

Riot policemen ride horses through a street during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - Torrential rains and violent anti-government protests threatened to put a dampener on Porto Alegre’s World Cup - but on Friday in Rempel’s lunch bar, the debate was just heating up.

“It was never a penalty,” a French fan remonstrated with Senhor Rempel, referring to a controversial decision that helped hosts Brazil to a 3-1 victory over Croatia in the opening match.

Who will win the cup?

“Spain, Germany. Not Brazil,” said Rempel, who runs the snack bar outside the public market with his sons Andres, Mateus and Luis.

Another patron enjoying an early beer begged to disagree, putting his money on Argentina.

With a German father and Italian mother, Rempel is typical of this southern city, home to many people of European heritage and where the polka is more familiar than samba. The state, Rio Grande do Sul, neighbors Uruguay and Argentina and shares with them the “gaucho” cowboy culture – not least the love of a good churrasco barbecue and a bowl of matte tea.

The first match here is Sunday’s encounter between France and Honduras. The Netherlands, Australia, Algeria, South Korea, Nigeria and Argentina will also be passing through.

“We are looking forward to seeing them. A lot of people will get to know Port Alegre,” said Rempel, who wore a yellow Brazil shirt with his name on it. “It’s not just the money. It’s good for us to know other cultures and for them to see our city.”

Asked about the controversy in Brazil over the staging of the tournament, he said he agreed that health and education needed money and attention.

“But it’s been a long time since we have had the cup in Brazil. It is time.”

Not everyone in the city of 1.5 million people agrees. On Thursday police fired tear gas when an anti-government protest downtown turned violent. Protesters carried signs saying “FIFA go home”. Shopkeepers pulled down their shutters after a group of youths clad in black started smashing windows and throwing rocks. Police arrested four people.

FRENCH FAN FUN

The French fan, Francois de Clermont, was not going to let protests, potential muggings or even the rain that lashed down on Porto Alegre on Friday spoil his fun.

“It’s my first World Cup but my seventh time in Brazil,” said the 49-year-old airline worker, who lives in Luxemburg.

“I love Brazil. I‘m here for the fun. It’s a beautiful country. We always get on well with the people. I’ve been to Rio, I’ve been to favelas. It’s just like anywhere in the world, you have to be careful,” said de Clermont, who wore a French team shirt and a blue, red and white headband.

He had traveled down with his uncle, Jean-Marie Villessot of Bordeaux, via Lisbon in the vanguard of an expected 2,000 French fans. They would return to France after Sunday’s match.

How would Les Bleus fare? “We think they will reach the quarter-final but no further.”

Brazil will not be playing in Porto Alegre – whose name means Happy Harbor. The big game for the folk here will be when Argentina take on Nigeria on June 25.

“There is an enormous rivalry with Argentina here,” said Arnaldo Cesar Souza, proprietor of the Casa de Peao, a shop near the market that sells gaucho belts, hats and clothing and handicrafts.

He was looking to do good business from all the tourists coming to the city, including the Argentines, he said.

Asked about the protests, he said: “The World Cup is a good thing for Porto Alegre. But a minority is making a nuisance. It is an opportunity for our country.”