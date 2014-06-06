Ronaldo hopes Brazilians will cheer Portugal at World Cup

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up during a training session for their upcoming international friendly soccer matches in Florham Park, New Jersey, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is banking on Brazilian support for his country at the World Cup, where he says they are in the toughest of the eight groups.

“To compete in the World Cup in a brother country like Brazil is appealing,” the world player of the year wrote in a blog for the Sportlobster website (www.sportlobster.com)

”Portugal and Brazil have historical connections and both countries speak the same language.

“Therefore, I think it will be a fantastic experience and I believe Brazilians will also support us.”

The Real Madrid forward has been suffering from tendonitis as well as a thigh problem and Portugal badly need him fit for their key opening game against Germany in Salvador on June 16.

The other group opponents are Ghana and the United States.

“In my opinion, we have the strongest group of the World Cup, but we should take it one step at a time,” Ronaldo said.

”Our goal is obviously to pass the group stage and then we’ll see.

“We arrived in Brazil with hope, but we will also make sure our feet stay firmly on the ground.”

After winning the Champions League final with Real last month, Ronaldo is desperate to secure a first major trophy for his country, who unexpectedly lost the 2004 European Championship final in Lisbon to Greece.

“It is with enormous pride to represent and captain the Portuguese national team,” he added.

”It fills me with pride, satisfaction, pleasure and honor, but it is also a big responsibility.

”It is the country, which is at stake and we understand an entire nation – composed of ten million Portuguese and those living abroad – have their eyes fixed on us.

“I confess there are feelings which don’t change much as the years roll. I continue to shiver, as soon as I hear the Portuguese anthem.”