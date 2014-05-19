Soccer-Fiery Portugal striker Quaresma misses out again

Portugal's coach Paulo Bento listens to the questions of journalists during a news conference in Lisbon November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

(Reuters) - Fiery striker Ricardo Quaresma missed out again as Portugal named their final 23-man squad for the World Cup on Monday. Thirty-year-old Quaresma, who was overlooked in both 2006 and 2010, had made the provisional list of 30 announced last week but was among the unlucky seven to be axed by coach Paulo Bento.

Quaresma, in his second stint at Porto, has also played for Barcelona, Inter Milan, Besiktas and United Arab Emirates side Al Ahli in his controversial career and had a brief spell on loan at Chelsea.

Besiktas terminated Quaresma’s three-year contract six months early after a troubled stay at the Turkish club in which he clashed with then manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Nicknamed “the magician” or “Harry Potter” because of his unpredictable dribbles and technique, he has won 35 caps and was included in the squads at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012.

Forward Nani made the cut despite an unimpressive season with Manchester United.

“The position of national team coach carries a lot of prestige and is not immune to criticism,” Bento told a news conference. “I have to accept that people will question my decisions.”

“Nani has difference characteristics to Quaresma.”

The other six to miss out were goalkeeper Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), defenders Antunes (Malaga) and Rolando (Inter Milan), midfielders Andre Gomes (Benfica) and Joao Mario (Vitoria Setubal) and forward Ivan Cavaleiro.

The squad included 11 survivors from the 2010 World Cup campaign, when Portugal scored all seven of their goals in a single game against North Korea before going out to eventual champions Spain in the round of 16.

Goalkeepers: Beto (Sevilla), Eduardo (Braga), Rui Patricio (Sporting)

Defenders: Andre Almeida (Benfica), Bruno Alves (Fenerbahce), Fabio Coentrao (Real Madrid), Joao Pereira (Valencia), Neto (Zenit St Petersburg), Pepe (Real Madrid), Ricardo Costa (Valencia)

Midfielders: Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Miguel Veloso (Dynamo Kiev), Raul Meireles (Fenerbahce), Ruben Amorim (Benfica), William Carvalho (Sporting)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Eder (Braga), Helder Postiga (Lazio), Hugo Almeida (Besiktas), Nani (Manchester United), Rafa (Braga), Varela (Porto), Vieirinha (VfL Wolfsburg)