Brasilia police cancel order for World Cup raincoats
May 1, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Brasilia police cancel order for World Cup raincoats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brasilia police have canceled an order for 17,000 raincoats for use at the World Cup because next year’s tournament will be played in the dry season.

“The military police made a mistake in listing the product among those to be acquired with a view to the World Cup which will be held in the dry season,” said the Federal District government in a statement.

Brazilian media had criticized the plans as an example of wasteful spending by authorities, pointing out that the jackets would have cost a total of 5.35 million reais ($2.66 million).

Rainfall is very rare between May and July in Brasilia and the air humidity often drops to 30 percent.

The Brazilian capital, a planned city founded in 1960, will stage five matches at the World Cup and will also host games at the Confederations Cup in June.

The new 72,000-capacity Mane Garrincha stadium has been plagued by delays and its opening has been postponed until May 18, leaving FIFA on tenterhooks.

Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
