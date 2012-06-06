FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uruguay go second in FIFA world rankings
#Sports News
June 6, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

Uruguay go second in FIFA world rankings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Uruguay have moved above Germany to become the second-highest ranked team behind world and European champions Spain in the latest FIFA rankings published on Wednesday.

Germany, who together with fourth-ranked Netherlands, Denmark (9th) and Portugal (10th) are all in a tough Group B at Euro 2012 which starts on Friday, have slipped to third.

Argentina climbed two places to seventh while Brazil (5th) and England (6th) also moved up one spot.

Portugal were the big fallers, plummeting from fifth following a dismal start to the year in which they have failed to win in three matches, scoring just one goal.

Rankings (last month’s positions in brackets)

1. (1) Spain

2. (3) Uruguay

3. (2) Germany

4. (4) Netherlands

5. (6) Brazil

6. (7) England

7. (9) Argentina

8. (8) Croatia

9. (10) Denmark

10. (5) Portugal

Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
