Nishimura, Velasco on shortlist for World Cup final

Referee Yuichi Nishimura of Japan runs during the last referee training camp before the 2014 World Cup at the Zico Football Centre in Rio de Janeiro June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Japan’s Yuichi Nishimura and Spain’s Carlos Velasco, responsible for two of the most criticized refereeing performances of the World Cup, have been put on the short list for the final, FIFA said on Monday.

Soccer’s governing body said both officials were among 15 teams of referees and linesman who had been asked to stay on for the semi-finals and final

Nishimura awarded a controversial penalty to Brazil in the tournament’s opening game against Croatia with the score at 1-1. Neymar converted and Brazil went on to win 3-1.

Critics said that Velasco lost control of Brazil’s quarter-final against Colombia on Friday.

The game was interrupted by 54 fouls but Velasco showed only four yellow cards. Brazil forward Neymar suffered a fractured vertebra after a challenge which went unpunished.

England’s Howard Webb, who refereed the previous World Cup final between Spain and Netherlands will also stay on.

Mexico’s Marco Antonio Rodriguez has already been picked to referee the first semi-final between Brazil and Germany on Tuesday.

“The (referees’) committee defined the list after careful monitoring of all referees and assistant referees on a daily basis together with the technical staff,” said FIFA in a statement.

“In line with how designations have been made throughout the tournament, quality was the main criteria while physical, medical and technical aspects were also taken into consideration.”