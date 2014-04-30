FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's international results since August 1 2012
April 30, 2014 / 3:17 AM / 3 years ago

Belgium's international results since August 1 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Since August 1, 2012, Belgium have played 18 matches, won 11, drawn 4 and lost 3, with a goal tally of 33-18:

2012

Aug 15 F Netherlands Brussels W 4-2 Benteke,

Mertens, Lukaku,

Vertonghen

Sep 7 WCQ Wales Cardiff W 2-0 Kompany,

Vertonghen

Sep 11 WCQ Croatia Brussels D 1-1 Gillet

Oct 12 WCQ Serbia Belgrade W 3-0 Benteke,

De Bruyne,

Mirallas

Oct 16 WCQ Scotland Brussels W 2-0 Benteke, Kompany

Nov 14 F Romania Bucharest L 1-2 Benteke

2013

Feb 6 F Slovakia Bruges W 2-1 Hazard (p), Mertens

Mar 22 WCQ Macedonia Skopje W 2-0 Hazard (p) DeBruyne

Mar 26 WCQ Macedonia Brussels W 1-0 Hazard

May 29 F U.S. Cleveland W 4-2 Mirallas, Fellaini

Benteke 2

Jun 7 WCQ Serbia Brussels W 2-1 De Bruyne, Fellaini

Aug 14 F France Brussels D 0-0

Sep 6 WCQ Scotland Glasgow W 2-0 Defour, Mirallas

Oct 11 WCQ Croatia Zagreb W 2-1 Lukaku 2

Oct 15 WCQ Wales Brussels D 1-1 De Bruyne

Nov 14 F Colombia Brussels L 0-2

Nov 19 F Japan Brussels L 2-3 Mirallas,

Alderweireld

2014

Mar 5 F Ivory Coast Brussels D 2-2 Fellaini, Nainggolan

Key: F - Friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Peter Rutherford and Mike Collett

