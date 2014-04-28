Cameroon's international results since August 1 2012

(Reuters) - Since August 1, 2012, Cameroon have played 13 matches, won 4, drawn 4 and lost 5, with a goal tally of 10-16. 2012 Sept 8 CANQ Cape Verde Praia L 0-2 Oct 14 CANQ Cape Verde Yauounde W 2-1 Emana,

Olinga Oct 16 F Colombia Barranquilla L 0-3 Nov 11 F Albania Geneva D 0-0

2013 Feb 6 F Tanzania Dar-es-Salaam L 0-1 Mar 23 WCQ Togo Yaounde W 2-1 Eto‘o 2(1p) Jun 2 F Ukraine Kiev D 0-0 Jun 9 WCQ Togo Lome L 0-2*

*Result reversed by FIFA to a 3-0 win for Cameroon after Togo found to have used suspended player. Match listed as a defeat in above statistics.

Jun 16 WCQ DR Congo Kinshasa D 0-0 Sep 8 WCQ Libya Yaounde W 1-0 Chedjou Oct 13 WCQ Tunisia Tunis D 0-0 Nov 17 WCQ Tunisia Yaounde W 4-1 Webo,

Moukandjo,

Makoun 2 2014 March 5 F Portugal Leiria L 1-5 Aboubakar

Note: FIFA recognised matches against Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo in July and August 2013 when Cameroon’s team were restricted to home-based players only, making it ineligible to be considered a full international. Key: CANQ - African Nations Cup qualifier; F - Friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier.