FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameroon's international results since August 1 2012
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 28, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

Cameroon's international results since August 1 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Since August 1, 2012, Cameroon have played 13 matches, won 4, drawn 4 and lost 5, with a goal tally of 10-16. 2012 Sept 8 CANQ Cape Verde Praia L 0-2 Oct 14 CANQ Cape Verde Yauounde W 2-1 Emana,

Olinga Oct 16 F Colombia Barranquilla L 0-3 Nov 11 F Albania Geneva D 0-0

2013 Feb 6 F Tanzania Dar-es-Salaam L 0-1 Mar 23 WCQ Togo Yaounde W 2-1 Eto‘o 2(1p) Jun 2 F Ukraine Kiev D 0-0 Jun 9 WCQ Togo Lome L 0-2*

*Result reversed by FIFA to a 3-0 win for Cameroon after Togo found to have used suspended player. Match listed as a defeat in above statistics.

Jun 16 WCQ DR Congo Kinshasa D 0-0 Sep 8 WCQ Libya Yaounde W 1-0 Chedjou Oct 13 WCQ Tunisia Tunis D 0-0 Nov 17 WCQ Tunisia Yaounde W 4-1 Webo,

Moukandjo,

Makoun 2 2014 March 5 F Portugal Leiria L 1-5 Aboubakar

Note: FIFA recognised matches against Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo in July and August 2013 when Cameroon’s team were restricted to home-based players only, making it ineligible to be considered a full international. Key: CANQ - African Nations Cup qualifier; F - Friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier.

Compiled by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tim Collings and Mike Collett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.