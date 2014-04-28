FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's international results since August 1 2012
April 28, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Chile's international results since August 1 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Since August 1, 2012, Chile have played 19 matches, won 10, drawn 3 and lost 6 with a goal tally of 40-23.

2012

Sep 11 WCQ Colombia Santiago L 1-3 Fernandez

Oct 12 WCQ Ecuador Quito L 1-3 Paredes (og)

Oct 16 WCQ Argentina Santiago L 1-2 Gutierrez

2013

Jan 19 F Haiti Concepcion W 3-0 Munoz, Fuenzalida, Rubio

Feb 6 F Egypt Madrid W 2-1 Vargas, Carmona

Mar 22 WCQ Peru Lima L 0-1

Mar 26 WCQ Uruguay Santiago W 2-0 Paredes, Vargas

Apr 24 F Brazil Belo Horizonte D 2-2 Gonzalez, Vargas

Jun 7 WCQ Paraguay Asuncion W 2-1 Vargas, Vidal

Jun 11 WCQ Bolivia Santiago W 3-1 Vargas, Sanchez, Vidal

Aug 14 F Iraq Brondby W 6-0 Mena, Sanchez 2, Beausejour 2 Henriquez

Sep 6 WCQ Venezuela Santiago W 3-0 Vargas, Gonzalez, Vidal

Sep 10 F Spain Geneva D 2-2 Vargas 2

Oct 11 WCQ Colombia Barranquilla D 3-3 Sanchez 2, Vidal

Oct 15 WCQ Ecuador Santiago W 2-1 Sanchez, Medel

Nov 15 F England London W 2-0 Sanchez 2

Nov 19 F Brazil Toronto L 1-2 Vargas

2014

Jan 22 F Costa Rica Coquimbo W 4-0 Albornoz, Hernandez 2, Munoz

Mar 5 F Germany Stuttgart L 0-1

Key: F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier

Compiled by Javier Leira; Editing by Rex Gowar and Mike Collett

