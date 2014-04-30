FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World-Germany's international results since August 1 2012
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 30, 2014 / 1:22 AM / 3 years ago

World-Germany's international results since August 1 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Since August 1, 2012, Germany have played 19 matches, won 13, drawn 4 and lost 2, with a goal tally of 52-25:

2012

Aug 15 F Argentina Frankfurt L 1-3 Hoewedes

Sept 7 WCQ Faroe Islands Hanover W 3-1 Goetze, Ozil 2

Sept 11 WCQ Austria Vienna W 2-1 Reus, Ozil

Oct 12 WCQ Ireland Dublin W 6-1 Reus 2, Ozil,

Klose, Kroos 2

Oct 16 WCQ Sweden Berlin D 4-4 Klose 2, Ozil

Mertesacker

Nov 14 F Netherlands Amsterdam D 0-0

2013

Feb 6 F France Paris W 2-1 Mueller, Khedira

Mar 22 WCQ Kazakhstan Astana W 3-0 Mueller 2

Goetze

Mar 26 WCQ Kazakhstan Nuremberg W 4-1 Reus 2, Goetze,

Guendogan

May 29 F Ecuador Boca Raton W 4-2 Podolski 2,

Bender 2

June 2 F United States Washington L 3-4 Westermann,

Kruse, Draxler

Aug 14 F Paraguay Kaiserslautern D 3-3 Guendogan,

Mueller, Bender

Sep 6 WCQ Austria Munich W 3-0 Klose, Kroos,

Mueller

Sep 10 WCQ Faroe Islands Torshavn W 3-0 Mertesacker,

Ozil, Mueller

Oct 11 WCQ Ireland Cologne W 3-0 Khedira, Ozil

Schuerrle

Oct 15 WCQ Sweden Stockholm W 5-3 Ozil, Goetze,

Schuerlle 3

Nov 15 F Italy Milan D 1-1 Hummels

Nov 19 F England London W 1-0 Mertesacker

2014

Mar 5 F Chile Stuttgart W 1-0 Goetze

Key: F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mike Collett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.