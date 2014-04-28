FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast’s international results since August 1 2012
April 28, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast’s international results since August 1 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABID (Reuters) - - Since August 1, 2012, Ivory Coast have played 16 matches, won 9, drawn 5 and lost 2, with a goal tally of 38-21:

2012

Aug 15 F Moscow Russia D 1-1 Gradel

Sep 8 CANQ Abidjan Senegal W 4-2 Kalou, Gervinho, Drogba(p), Gradel

Nov 14 F Linz Austria W 3-0 Ya Konan, Drogba, Traore

2013

Jan 14 F Abu Dhabi Egypt W 4-2 Gervinho 2, Traore, Ya Konan

Jan 22 CAN Rustenburg Togo W 2-1 Y Toure, Gervinho

Jan 26 CAN Rustenburg Tunisia W 3-0 Gervinho, Y Toure, Ya Konan

Jan 30 CAN Rustenburg Algeria D 2-2 Drogba, Bony

Feb 3 CAN Rustenburg Nigeria L 1-2 Tiote

Mar 23 WCQ Abidjan Gambia W 3-0 Bony(p), Y Toure, Kalou

Jun 8 WCQ Banjul Gambia W 3-0 Bony, Traore, Y Toure

Jun 16 WCQ Dar-es-Salaam Tanzania W 4-2 Y Toure 2, Traore, Bony

Aug 14 F New York Mexico L 1-4 Drogba(p)

Sep 7 WCQ Abidjan Morocco D 1-1 Drogba(p)

Oct 12 WCQ Abidjan Senegal W 3-1 Drogba(p),Sane og, Kalou

Nov 16 WCQ Casablanca Senegal D 1-1 Kalou

2014

Mar 5 F Brussels Belgium D 2-2 Drogba, Gradel

Note: The Africans Nations Cup qualifier against Senegal in Dakar in October 2012 was abandoned after 60 minutes and the match result is not official and not included here.

FIFA recognized matches in the African Nations Championship qualifiers against Nigeria last July but the team selection was restricted to home-based players only, making it ineligible to be considered a full international.

Key: CAN - African Nations Cup finals; CANQ - African Nations Cup qualifier; F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier.

Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mike Collett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
