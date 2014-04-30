FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's international results since August 1 2012
#Intel
April 30, 2014 / 1:32 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal's international results since August 1 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Since August 1, 2012, Portugal have played 19 matches with 11 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats, with a goal tally of 38-21

2012

Aug 15 F Panama Paro W 2-0 Oliveira,

Ronaldo

Sep 7 WCQ Luxemburg Luxemburg W 2-1 Ronaldo, Postiga

Sep 11 WCQ Azerbaijan Braga W 3-0 Varela, Postiga,

Bruno Alves

Oct 12 WCQ Russia Moscow L 0-1

Oct 16 WCQ N.Ireland Porto D 1-1 Postiga

Nov 14 F Gabon Libreville D 2-2 Pizzi, Almeida

2013

Feb 6 F Ecuador Guimaraes L 2-3 Ronaldo, Postiga

Mar 22 WCQ Israel Tel Aviv D 3-3 Bruno Alves,

Postiga,

Coentrao

Mar 26 WCQ Azerbaijan Baku W 2-0 Bruno Alves,

Almeida

Jun 7 WCQ Russia Lisbon W 1-0 Postiga

Jun 10 F Croatia Geneva W 1-0 Ronaldo

Aug 14 F Netherlands Faro D 1-1 Ronaldo

Sep 6 WCQ N.Ireland Belfast W 4-2 Bruno Alves,

Ronaldo 3

Sep 10 F Brazil Boston L 1-3 Meireles

Oct 11 WCQ Israel Lisbon D 1-1 Ricardo Costa

Oct 15 WCQ Luxemburg Coimbra W 3-0 Varela, Nani,

Postiga

Nov 15 WCQ Sweden Lisbon W 1-0 Ronaldo

Nov 19 WCQ Sweden Stockholm W 3-2 Ronaldo 3

2014

Mar 5 F Cameroon Leixoes W 5-1 Ronaldo 2,

Meireles,

Coentrao, Edinho

Key: F: - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier.

Edited by Michael Hann and Mike Collett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
