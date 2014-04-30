South Korea's international results since August 1 2012

SEOUL (Reuters) - Since August 1, 2012, South Korea have played 23 games, won 8, drawn 5 and lost 10, with a goal tally of 24-30.
Aug 15 F Zambia Anyang W 2-1 Lee Keun-ho (2)
Sep 11 WCQ Uzbekistan Tashkent D 2-2 Filiposyan (og)
Lee Dong-gook
Oct 16 WCQ Iran Tehran L 0-1
Nov 14 F Australia Hwaseong L 1-2 Lee Dong-gook
Feb 6 F Croatia London L 0-4
Mar 26 WCQ Qatar Seoul W 2-1 Lee Keun-ho,
Son Heung-min
Jun 4 WCQ Lebanon Beirut D 1-1 Kim Chi-woo
Jun 11 WCQ Uzbekistan Seoul W 1-0 Shorakhmedov (OG)
Jun 18 WCQ Iran Ulsan L 0-1
Jul 20 EAC Australia Seoul D 0-0
Jul 24 EAC China Hwaseong D 0-0
Jul 28 EAC Japan Seoul L 1-2 Yun Il-lok
Aug 14 F Peru Suwon D 0-0
Sep 6 F Haiti Incheon W 4-1 Son Heung-min (2),
Koo Ja-cheol (p)
Lee Keun-ho (p)
Sep 10 F Croatia Jeonju L 1-2 Lee Keun-ho
Oct 12 F Brazil Seoul L 0-2
Oct 15 F Mali Cheonan W 3-1 Koo Ja-cheol (p), Son Heung-min, Kim Bo-kyung
Nov 15 F Switzerland Seoul W 2-1 Hong Jeong-ho,
Lee Chung-yong
Nov 19 F Russia Dubai L 1-2 Kim Shin-wook
Jan 25 F Costa Rica LA W 1-0 Kim Shin-wook
Jan 29 F Mexico San Antonio L 0-4
Feb 1 F U.S. Carson L 0-2
Mar 5 F Greece Athens W 2-0 Park Chu-young,
Son Heung-min
Key: F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier; EAC - East Asian Cup
