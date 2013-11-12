FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania call up Pantilimon after Tatarusanu injury
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 12, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Romania call up Pantilimon after Tatarusanu injury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Manchester City's Costel Pantilimon reacts after their Champions League soccer match against CSKA Moscow at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania called up Manchester City goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon on Tuesday for their World Cup playoffs against Greece after first-choice custodian Ciprian Tatarusanu sustained a back injury in training.

“Due to Ciprian Tatarusanu’s lumbar spine problems, national team coach Victor Piturca decided to call up Manchester City keeper Costel Pantilimon,” the Romanian federation said in a statement.

Tatarusanu, 27, has kept his place in the squad with team doctors trying to help him recover in time for the first leg match in Athens on Friday.

Romania, determined to end a 16-year absence from the World Cup finals, play the second leg at home four days later.

Piturca was criticized by local media and fans for leaving out Pantilimon, who at 2.03 meters (6 ft 8 in) is the tallest player in the Premier League, despite the keeper’s impressive performances in recent weeks.

The coach has included veteran Bogdan Lobont, yet to play for his club AS Roma this season, and FC Astra keeper Silviu Lung, who has played only twice for the national team.

Tatarusanu’s injury is another blow for Piturca after captain Vlad Chiriches was ruled out of the playoffs with a fractured nose.

Local media, however, reported there was still a slight possibility for the Tottenham Hotspur defender to play with a face mask in the second match in Bucharest.

Writing by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.