Romania should look to Juventus for inspiration: Piturca

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania should look to Italian champions Juventus for inspiration if they want to reach the World Cup in Brazil, coach Victor Piturca said.

Romania, determined to end a 16-year absence from the finals, play Greece in a two-leg playoff in Athens on November 15 and at home four days later. Piturca has been criticized for being ultra-cautious during the qualifying campaign.

“Did you see the Juventus match (last night)?” Piturca asked reporters on Monday. Juventus beat Napoli 3-0 with Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba scoring spectacular goals in the second half.

”They defended with their whole team throughout the match. But when they had the ball, they attacked. That’s what I want from the Romanian team.

“We have to score a goal, or goals, in Greece but it’s a two-match playoff and we also have to be very careful.”

Piturca will be without captain Vlad Chiriches after the Tottenham Hotspur center-back suffered a fractured nose during a 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Piturca called up Dinamo Bucharest defender Dragos Grigore to replace Chiriches and hinted Steaua Bucharest’s Florin Gardos will most probably partner Dorin Goian at the heart of Romania’s defense against Greece.