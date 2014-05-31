Russia's Capello criticizes poor finishing in draw with Norway

Russia's national soccer team head coach Fabio Capello attends the international friendly soccer match between Russia and Norway in Oslo, in this May 31, 2014 picture provided by NTB Scanpix. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/NTB Scanpix

(Reuters) - Russia coach Fabio Capello criticized his side’s poor finishing and defensive mistakes after a 1-1 draw with Norway in a World Cup warm-up friendly in Oslo on Saturday.

Russia took the lead through Oleg Shatov in the third minute, but wasted chances and were pegged back when Anders Konradsen equalized in the 77th.

“The game was played in hot conditions and we did not expect that,” said the 67-year-old Capello.

”The Norwegians have a quick team and I had an excellent opportunity to once again look at my players, playing at international level. I must say that we have been lucky as none of the players have picked up an injury.

“We created four good goal scoring opportunities, but we weren’t able to take them. The Norwegian goalkeeper and their defense managed to keep them out. At the end of the second half, we gave our opponents too much space and then made a silly mistake, which allowed the home team to equalize.”

The Italian said he will wait until the last minute to name his final squad for the tournament in Brazil.

“You will be able to read it on the official site of the Russian Football Union on June 2,” Capello said.

Russian goalscorer Shatov said they are sorely missing injured captain and key midfielder, Roman Shirokov, who is training separately as he looks to recover from an Achilles tendon problem.

“It was disappointing to give away a victory, but we will try to take away some positives from this draw,” said the Zenit St Petersburg midfielder.

“Of course we are missing Shirokov. To play without him is difficult and we are really looking forward to Roman returning and playing for us.”

Capello’s side will play one more friendly against Morocco in Moscow on June 6, before departing for Brazil.

Russia will play their first game of the tournament against South Korea in Cuiaba on June 17.