Brazil desperate to salvage some pride against Dutch

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Hosts Brazil are determined to end their home World Cup with a victory against the Netherlands in Saturday’s third place playoff and try and move on from the humbling 7-1 defeat by Germany in the last four.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari will welcome back skipper Thiago Silva for the clash at the Brasilia national stadium against the Dutch, who are also grieving after missing out on a place in the final following a penalty shootout defeat by Argentina.

Departing Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal previously said he thought the third-place match was a waste of time but he is now targeting victory to ensure his team become the first Dutch side to go through a World Cup unbeaten in regulation time.

However, both Van Gaal and Scolari would much rather be in Rio de Janeiro where Germany and Argentina are going through their final preparations for Sunday’s final at the Maracana.

