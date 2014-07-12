FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil desperate to salvage some pride against Dutch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 12, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil desperate to salvage some pride against Dutch

Patrick Johnston

1 Min Read

Brazil's national soccer team player Thiago Silva pauses during a news conference at Mane Garrincha National stadium in Brasilia, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Hosts Brazil are determined to end their home World Cup with a victory against the Netherlands in Saturday’s third place playoff and try and move on from the humbling 7-1 defeat by Germany in the last four.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari will welcome back skipper Thiago Silva for the clash at the Brasilia national stadium against the Dutch, who are also grieving after missing out on a place in the final following a penalty shootout defeat by Argentina.

Departing Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal previously said he thought the third-place match was a waste of time but he is now targeting victory to ensure his team become the first Dutch side to go through a World Cup unbeaten in regulation time.

However, both Van Gaal and Scolari would much rather be in Rio de Janeiro where Germany and Argentina are going through their final preparations for Sunday’s final at the Maracana.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.