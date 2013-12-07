FIFA changes World Cup kickoff times in hottest venues

(Reuters) - World soccer body FIFA has revised kick-off times for seven group matches at next year’s World Cup finals in Brazil, including four in the hottest venues.
In a statement on their website (www.fifa.com), FIFA confirmed the 64-match schedule for the finals with amended start times for three fixtures in the Amazonian city of Manaus and one in Recife.
These included England’s Group D meeting with Italy in Manaus on June 14, and the United States’ Group G clash with Portugal in the same city on June 22.
The following kick-off times have been adjusted (all times stated are local):
Saturday 14 June
Ivory Coast v Japan, 2200 (from 1900) in Recife
England v Italy, 1800 (from 2100) in Manaus
Wednesday 18 June
Cameroon v Croatia, 1800 (from 1500) in Manaus
Spain v Chile, 1600 (from 1900) in Rio de Janeiro
Sunday 22 June
United States v Portugal, 1800 (from 1500) in Manaus
Belgium v Russia, 1300 (from 1900) in Rio de Janeiro
South Korea v Algeria, 1600 (from 1300) in Porto Alegre.
Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Alan Baldwin